The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is by no means a lackluster truck – at least if we're talking about power output. With a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 residing inside its bonnet, the currently unmatched monster truck packs a healthy 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque.

But that isn't enough for Hennessey, something that we're not entirely surprised of considering the previous builds the Texas tuner has created since 1991. The Ram TRX isn't spared, turning it into a Mammoth TRX that's ready to predate any incoming truck from the Jurassic period.

To exhibit its current progress, Hennessey uploads a dyno run video of the Mammoth TRX on its YouTube channel, which you can watch at the top of this page.

As seen in the results, the Mammoth TRX makes 728 hp (543 kW) at the rear wheels, which, according to Hennessey, is nearly 150 hp more than the stock TRX. It also makes 679 pound-feet (921 Nm) of torque at the rear axle.

But this is just the beginning, the Mammoth 900 TRX. On paper, the truck makes 912 hp (680 kW) and 873 lb-ft (1,184 Nm) torque, along with a variety of performance and visual upgrades.

Hennessey is also building a more powerful Mammoth 1000 TRX, which is expected to churn out up to 1,012 hp (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) torque at the crank, thanks to an upgraded supercharger, new pulleys, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow exhaust, and new calibration.

If that's not enough, a Mammoth 6x6 TRX is also coming. With a 7.0-liter Hellephant V8 crate engine from Mopar powering all three axles, maximum power output is expected to reach 1,200 hp and will be the most powerful truck Hennessey has ever made when completed.