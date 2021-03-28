How much are you willing to pay for a Ford Bronco? While it has already been established that some dealers are marking up the MSRP for the returning nameplate, and many are thankfully not, we can't deny that some patrons are actually willing to get their hands on a Bronco for an additional premium.

And then there's this – a very first sixth-generation Ford Bronco two-door sells for a whopping $1,075,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in Arizona this weekend. Yes, seven digits for a Bronco, but that isn't surprising considering how hot VIN 001 models are at auctions.

As you would have guessed, the full hammer price mentioned above will be helping a good cause. In this case, 100 percent of it will benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound – both part of Ford's new Bronco Wild Fund mission to connect people to the outdoors.

The two-door hardtop Bronco VIN 001 in question is a fully-loaded First Edition model in the exclusive Lightning Blue exterior paint. Inside, Navy Pier leather-trimmed seats populate the cabin, while a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine resides in the hood, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Black Onyx Interior

5 Photos

"We helped raise millions of dollars through the sale of nine charity vehicles, which included a record number of VIN 001 and first production models ever offered at auction. We’re grateful to our partners at Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and GMC chose to leverage the Barrett-Jackson stage and give collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history and also benefit critical organizations. I continue to be inspired by their commitment to supporting those who need our help the most," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

The name of the winning bidder wasn't disclosed in the press release, though we'll update this story if that ever comes up.