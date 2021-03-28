The first GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, in the Edition 1 flavor, will arrive for the 2022 model year in September, but the American carmaker isn't just done yet in its EV offensive. An SUV version is also coming, and GMC has teased its arrival again on YouTube before its global reveal on April 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST.

Called the Countdown (because 4/3/21), the teaser announces that the Hummer electric SUV will be available for reservation on the day of its launch. Considering that the Edition 1 Hummer EV truck sold out within an hour of its reveal, interested buyers should quickly act on their intentions.

The latest teaser footage embedded above doesn't contain too much info. Apart from the cinematic arrival of a heavenly body on Earth, it basically has what the previous teaser said. Most important of which is the presence of a spare tire to be attached on the tailgate as seen on the shadowy figure.

Not that GMC can hide so much from the world, though. During a presentation in November last year, GM practically revealed the Hummer electric SUV as a backdrop. The SUV's front end is more likely to adopt the truck's fascia, as well as the interior elements – although we can expect a third row, albeit not confirmed.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

88 Photos

Another thing expected to come with the Hummer EV SUV is the estimated 350-mile range of the pickup, as well as the tri-motor setup that's good for 1,000 horsepower and a 0-60-mph sprint of around three seconds. The only question now is the pricing.

We'll know more concrete details as soon as GMC reveals the electric Hummer SUV in a few days. We don't expect it to come cheap, though, considering the eye-watering $112,595 price tag of the Hummer EV Edition 1.