A road-going Ford GT40 is a rare sight, but of all the classic GT40s alive, the Mark III GT40 was one of the rarest in the world. Just seven examples were built and out of those, only four have the steering wheel on the left side. One of those four is in the ownership of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

In this latest video upload of the museum's YouTube channel, that ultra-rare GT40 gets to stretch its legs in a drag strip. The challenger? Doug DeMuro's very own 2005 Ford GT, and he'll be the one piloting the American sports car for a drag race.

Yes, we hear you. The matchup was unfair and you probably know the result even without watching the video embedded on top. But to quantify the advantage of the more modern contender, here are the numbers.

The Ford GT40 Mark III, of course, is powered by a 4.7-liter V8 engine that's detuned to 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts), mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Not so much technology on that car, obviously, but its major advantage over the younger version is its weight, which upends the 2005 GT by around 800 pounds.

DeMuro's 2005 Ford GT, on the other hand, is powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 that makes over 600 hp (with ECU and pulley upgrades). It's connected to a six-speed manual tranny. Obviously, the massive output gap is its advantage, though it's important to point out that DeMuro's quite nervous in racing against a classic that costs around $2.5 million.

Again, you know the results, but we know you'll still watch this because it's a GT40. This rare occasion is as rare as the car.