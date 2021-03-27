This crazy incident involving a dump truck and Mini Cooper happened just this week in Toronto, Canada. 26-year-old Courtenay Ernhardt was making her way onto the Gardiner Expressway during her typical morning commute. It was a completely normal day until her vehicle was struck and turned sideways by a dump truck, which continued to drive for another half-mile before coming to a stop.

After colliding with the red Mini Cooper, the truck kept going until a brave motorist pulled in front of the big rig to slow it down. Contrary to the truck not coming to an immediate halt, video footage of the incident shows quite a bit of tire smoke, and the back of the hatchback being dragged along the side of the expressway – authorities reported that the truck kept going for nearly .435 miles (700 meters).

In an interview with Global News, Ernhardt said that she was on her way to administer Covid-19 vaccines to homeless individuals – she comes from a family of frontline healthcare workers. Semantics aside, she was thankfully uninjured during the accident and says she is grateful to be alive after such an experience.

Police reported that the truck driver has been charged with several driving and commercial motor vehicle offenses – reportedly, he was unaware of the incident until it was over. Feel free to leave a comment down below if you have experience driving big rigs such as the one seen in the video. Aside from the legal ramifications, we are simply glad to see both parties leave the scene of the accident alive and unscathed.