Right now, it's safe to say that Tesla has already established itself as a manufacturer of electric vehicles that are not only technologically advanced but also competitive in drag races.

We've seen several Teslas facing several high-powered cars powered by internal combustion engines before, and more often they win. We've also seen a drag race between Tesla Model S, 3, and X, and you probably know the result of that one.

But this latest drag race video from Carwow is a tad different. Competing at the tarmac are three Tesla Model 3 units but with varying powertrain setups. The Model 3 Performance, which sits atop the Model 3 range is facing two lower trim levels, the Model 3 Long Range and the Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

The Performance variant, of course, makes the most power of the bunch with 450 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 471 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque. The Long Range variant, on the other hand, produces 346 hp (258 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of twists. Both models have two motors, one on each axle, and weigh almost the same at around 1,840 kilograms.

Now, the lightest and most affordable of the bunch is the rear-wheel-drive only Standard Range Plus, which tips the scales at 3,627 pounds (1,645 kilograms). It's the least powerful, though, only churning out 283 hp (211 kW) and 330 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.

Now, the result of this drag race is quite predictable, considering the massive amount of power output gaps between the three. The question is, how huge is the gap among them? If you're in the market for a Model 3, which of the variants would you go for? Watch the video on top of this page and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.