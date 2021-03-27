Limited to only 250 examples of each Cadillac Blackwing sedans, the initial allotment of the hot CT4-V and CT5-V got sold out within minutes after launch. That's impressive, considering that each of the high-powered sedans costs a fortune – $87,775 for the smaller CT4-V Blackwing and $125,980 for the bigger CT5-V Blackwing.

But money isn't exactly an issue for the winning bidders of the first production models of the Blackwing duo. Completed at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in Arizona, the two VIN 001 Blackwing sedans raised a total of $430,000 for Black Ambition.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

11 Photos

Black Ambition, a PolicyLink nonprofit initiative launched by Pharrell Williams to help bridge the racial wealth and equity gap, received the full amount at the hammer since Barett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions that usually come at their auctions.

The money raised by Cadillac at the auction will go to prize awards, given to the winners of business competitions organized by Black Ambition. It will then be used to help the winners' startups get off the ground.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

16 Photos

And just like the other buyers of the first allotments for both cars, the winning bidders received tickets to an exclusive driving experience at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Nevada. They also get tickets to an upcoming IMSA race.

Just as fast as the first units of the Blackwing duo were sold, the CT5-V Blackwing is powered by a handbuilt supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 pound-feet (892 Newton-meters) of torque. The CT4-V Blackwing, on the other hand, produces 472 hp (351 kW) and 445 lb-ft (602 Nm) of torque, coming from its twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6. Of note, the CT5-V Blackwing currently stands as the most powerful Cadillac ever.