The 2021 BMW M3 Competition may not be everyone's cup of tea in terms of design, but one can't deny that it has the legs to back up its face. Its new twin-turbocharged straight-six mill allows it to make up to 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pounds-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque,

Those numbers are far greater than the outgoing model, allowing the hotter BMW M3 G80 to tally a sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds and electronically tap out at 180 mph (290 km/h).

With that said, how does the M3 Competition perform in the real world? YouTube's AutoTopNL has an idea to test that, as always.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M3 Competition: First Drive

24 Photos

In this top speed run, an M3 Comp in Brooklyn Grey (outside the BMW Individual Color Options) sprints the unrestricted parts of the German Autobahn to attempt achieving the claimed numbers – and boy the sizzling 3er didn't disappoint.

Looking at the GPS device used in the video, the tail-happy Bimmer recorded 3.77 seconds for its 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint, which is actually better than what's claimed. Even better, the test showed the M3 Competition go beyond its electronically-limited top speed, clocking in 182 mph (293 km/h) on the GPS and 184 mph (297 km/h) on the speedometer. Quite impressive, if you ask us.

Another impressive element we saw on this top speed run was the M3 Competition's exhaust note. It's eargasmic and glorious, makes us want to forgive BMW for employing a polarizing take on its front fascia.

Then again, we all know that the German marque knows what it's doing, constantly reminding us that it's impossible to please everyone in terms of design.