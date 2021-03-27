The automotive industry is going electric, and we're pretty sure you're aware of that with virtually each car brand introducing their contenders in the EV segment year after year.

But if there's another alternative and zero-emission fuel type that hasn't hit a comparative limelight, that's going to be fuel cells. In fact, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales in the US collapsed in 2020, as opposed to the increasing popularity of EVs.

Toyota is one of the major car manufacturers that have been making cars using hydrogen fuel cells to power the electric motors. Hyundai is another, and it has been doing so since 2001 with the Hyundai Santa Fe FCEV.

To further solidify Hyundai's foothold in the hydrogen fuel cell segment, the automaker has partnered with Forze Hydrogen Racing – a group of students that designs, builds, and competes hydrogen electric race cars for the promotion of fuel cell mobility. The love child? The Forze IX, which will get its first iteration this year with one balance of plant. In 2022, the hydrogen race car will get the second balance and will be completed.

Once completed, the 1,500-kilogram (3,307-pound) Forze IX is expected to be the world's fastest fuel cell electric race car, with a top speed of 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour). The two fuel cell systems of the car will have a maximum power of 805 horsepower (600 kilowatts), sent to all four wheels.

The collaboration between Hyundai and Forze allows the students to consult with engineers from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Rüsselsheim, Germany for their expertise, experience, and support. With Hyundai's decades of experience with hydrogen fuel cells, the South Korean automaker has plenty of things to bring to the table.