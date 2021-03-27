Bursting into flames – that's something that you don't want happening to your car, more so, if it's garaged inside your house. As such, Ram is asking certain heavy-duty truck owners, specifically those who own 2021 model year 2500, 3500, and 4500/5500 trucks, to not park indoors due to fire risk.

The advisory was released in a statement to Automotive News in relation to NHTSA safety recall no. 21V-163, which involves 19,214 Ram heavy-duty trucks in the US and Canada, dated March 11, 2021.

According to the NHTSA safety recall report (see source link below), the involved trucks are equipped with the turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine. The investigation started on February 17, 2021 when a trend of engine compartment fires was detected involving the said models. The investigation concluded that the fire originated from the Solid State Intake Heater Grid Relay provided by Eberspaecher Controls. The said relay's electronics can short, which can potentially lead to a vehicle fire – with the ignition on or off.

Though there weren't any injuries or fatalities reported involving the said fire risk, Automotive News reports that Stellantis is aware of three instances coming from non-customer vehicles.

The VINs of the trucks in question aren't disclosed, although the NHTSA safety recall report shows that they were produced from August 2020 to January 2021.

A remedy for the faulty relay is currently in development, with Stellantis planning to commence dealer and owner notifications on April 30, 2021. If you suspect that your vehicle is included in the said safety recall, we suggest contacting your dealer to confirm your truck's assembly date.

Meanwhile, you might want to take Ram's advice to park your truck outside the house while waiting for a fix. Better be safe than sorry.