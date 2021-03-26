If you’ve never heard about Ferves, and if you let us describe it briefly, it’s one of the weirdest and most awesome automakers in history. It was active for only five years between 1965 and 1970, and had just a single model based on the Fiat 500 and Fiat 600. Only about 600 examples of the so-called Ranger model were assembled and now you have the chance to buy one.

RM Sotheby’s will auction a very clean example of the Ferves Ranger during its Amelia Island sale in the second half of May this year. What makes this vehicle quite special - aside from its cuteness - is the fact that only 50 units of the Ranger are believed to be still in existence. Or, to put it this way, one of the rarest and cutest cars on the planet is looking for a new owner.

Gallery: 1968 Ferves Ranger for sale

The original Ferves Ranger was available in both two-wheel-drive and all-whee-drive configurations, and this particular example is driven by its front wheels. It’s freshly painted in striking yellow color with a contrasting black soft top. The description of the auction says the car is in good overall condition and everything works as it should.

The best part is that this little utility buggy is road-legal and can be driven on and off the road. Our favorite features probably are the rear-mounted spare wheel and collapsible windscreen, which - in combination with the soft top - creates a very unusual open-top atmosphere.

Power here is provided by a rear-mounted 499 cc two-cylinder engine, capable of accelerating the Ranger to a maximum speed of around 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour). Thanks to its very low gear ratio, it can be driven at almost walking speeds, providing unbelievable off-road and crawling capabilities.

Whether you are looking for a nice addition to your all-Italian car collection or want a small off-roader for your weekend activities, this might be the answer.