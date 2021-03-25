Late last year, Ford had to announced that it needed to delay 2021 Bronco production. The supplier set to deliver the SUV’s hardtop roofs was having production issues exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic, and Ford has informed Motor1.com that there’ll be another delay. However, it won’t push back the entirety of Bronco production.

The delay affects customers who’d ordered the black painted modular hardtop or dual-top roof options. It won’t become available until the 2022 model year. Customers can switch their Bronco to the carbonized gray molded-in color hardtop roof or the black soft top (excluding the Wildtrack and two-door models), or wait until the 2022 model year. Customers have until April 8 to modify their order. It’s far from an ideal situation for the highly desirable new model, though Ford is trying to ease the disappointment for those waiting.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

11 Photos

Customers who’ve ordered the top and switch will receive up to 200,000 FordPass Rewards Points (a $1,000 value, according to the company) that they can use to personalize their Bronco through Ford Accessories. This applies to all First Edition models and those who ordered the delayed tops, and switch for the 2021 model year. Ford has already given customers $300 in FordPass points for the earlier delays. Ford also noted it’s keeping 2021 pricing through the 2022 model year for all orders and reservations as of March 19. Those who do wait until 2022 will have the opportunity to select from new color choices and new special editions.

Ford is further easing the pain by providing the sound deadening headliner, a $495 value, for free. Those who have already ordered it will see a $495 discount. Waiting customers will also receive a $250 voucher for one of four Bronco Off-Rodeos where they’ll be able to get behind the wheel of a Bronco. It’s a disappointing situation out of Ford’s control, though the company is working hard to keep customers happy. The company also said today that it’s converting more than 65 percent of its Bronco reservations into orders, so it would appear a slight delay isn’t too much of an issue.