Honda has yet to reveal the 2022 Civic officially. It’s shown a prototype, yes, but there have also been countless spy shots revealing the production version in all its glory. It’s a poorly kept secret at this point, with the pre-reveal glimpses continuing. A new batch of shots shows the new Civic in two exterior colors – white and silver.

The two shades are likely called Platinum White Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic. Honda uses those names for colors on the current Civic, but those names have also leaked online as available on the 2022 model. They’ll allegedly be joined by newcomers Meteorite Gray and Morning Mist. Carryover colors will include Aegean Blue, Ralley Red, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sonic Gray. Honda will pair the new Civic’s color palette with either a gray or black interior.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic Spy Photos

6 Photos

The spy shots also show off the car’s new design, though that’s not really new. Previous spy shots have caught the production Civic out and about. It’s near-identical to the prototype rolled out last November, too. The overall design is smoother than before, giving the car a simpler design that Honda has spiced up with a sleek new grille and headlights design over a sporty-looking front bumper. The rear-end design is also simple, with a reserved taillight design paired with a subtle bumper.

Familiar engines will power the new Civic. Honda’s naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder will serve as the base engine. The turbocharged 1.5-liter will be the upgraded offering. A continuous variable transmission is the only gearbox of choice. Honda has only teased the interior, previewing a minimalistic design, though it’ll come packed with more features, new tech, and the latest safety gear. Honda said it’d reveal the Civic in its production from in the first quarter of this year, which gives the company six days to fulfill its promise.