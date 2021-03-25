2020 was not very successful for the Hyundai Santa Fe. Approximately 57.7 percent of the 2020 model year inventory remained unsold, and that probably means you can get good deals for what is a decent and functional SUV. It turns out you can even upgrade to the 2021 Santa Fe at a reasonable price if you lease it.

A new analysis by CarsDirect shows that the refreshed 2021 model year SUV could cost $199 per month to lease for 36 months at an MSRP of $28,035. This calculation is for the Santa Fe SE and includes a $2,000 cash incentive.

Our source compares the 2021 Santa Fe deal with the lease program for the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Currently available to lease is the mid-tier SEL model, which has an MSRP of $27,685 and starts at $199 for 36 months with $3,599 due at signing. Simply put, you can either choose the newer and more technologically advanced model or go for the larger and more comfortable one. Both will cost you the same to lease.

If you are fine with the old-shape Tucson though, there are even more good deals. CarsDirect reports the previous generation of the crossover is currently offered with the so-called Sign & Drive lease program. Quick calculations show that, despite a roughly $7,000 difference in MSRP, it’s just $4 more expensive to lease a 2021 Tucson than an Accent SE.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

73 Photos

Back to the Santa Fe, for the 2021 model year the base Santa Fe SE trim starts at $28,035, which represents a $575 increase compared to the 2020 SE model. The Calligraphy trim, the SUV’s new range-topping grade for the 2021 model year, starts at $42,300 versus $40,750 for the former Limited range-topper.