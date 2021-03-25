By the early 2030s, Mini will become a purely electric brand, and its last car powered by a combustion engine is expected around 2025. The British company already has the Cooper SE on sale as its first-ever production EV, and a more capable version of that car is planned to be launched soon.

In December last year, Mini teased the John Cooper Works Electric for the first time, confirming earlier rumors about the hot zero-emission hatch. Now, the marque has released another teaser image with electric JCW, which probably hints the debut will come sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, again, Mini is not ready to reveal any preliminary details about the car. However, the automaker says it “feels like it’s time for a boost,” which sounds like a strong signal that there should be a power upgrade over the Cooper SE. As a reminder, the stock Mini Electric has 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 199 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) of torque, providing 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The top speed is 93 mph (150 kph).

It will be interesting to see whether Mini will keep the single-motor layout and simply put a more powerful electric motor, or it will give the hot electric hatch a second motor for a possible all-wheel-drive system. The former seems more likely to us, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an AWD zero-emission fast hatch.

When we saw the first photos (see below) with the Mini John Cooper Works Electric, we thought we are going to see the final product later this decade. This new teaser image suggests the official debut could be coming in the next few months, so stay tuned for more details as we learn them.

Gallery: Mini John Cooper Works Electric prototype