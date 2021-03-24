Spy shots have revealed that Jeep is developing a three-row version of the Compass, though we know it won’t wear the Compass name when it enters production. The photos have so far revealed little of the new seven-seat compact crossover, though it looks like it’ll borrow some styling cues from the brand’s most recent introductions – the Jeep Grand Cherokee L and the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Our friends at Kolesa.ru have ordered up a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the new Jeep’s design. The seven-seat Compass in the renderings wears the brand’s seven-slot grille flanked by a pair of headlights that swoop back over the fenders. The rendering continues to sport the regular Compass’s chunky wheel arches, D-pillar glass design, and rear end. The chrome piece that wraps around the greenhouse and underneath the rear hatch’s glass is present in the renderings, as are the regular taillights.

The new seven-seat Compass won’t be a carbon copy of the five-seat version, but they will have similarities in their design both inside and out. Rumors point to Jeep putting a turbocharged 2.0-liter under the hood that should make around 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts). It’ll power all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox. A smaller turbo 1.3-liter making 180 hp (134 kW) could propel the front-wheel-drive model. The current Compass sports a 180-hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder.

When the larger Compass does arrive, it won’t be wearing the Compass name. Instead, rumors point to it getting the Patriot name, which Jeep used for a decade in the US on a compact five-seat crossover the company introduced in 2007 alongside the original Compass. While Jeep is eager to offer more seats in its US products, we don’t see the seven-seat Compass joining the lineup here. It’ll likely be reserved for developing markets like Brazil and India, though we should at least learn the model’s name early next month.