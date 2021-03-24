You might be familiar with Emelia Hartford as the owner of the world's fastest C8 Corvette thanks to a twin-turbo setup that lets it cover the quarter-mile in 9.41 seconds. The folks at Hoonigan invite her to a This or That race between the 'Vette and a stock Porsche Taycan Turbo.

On paper, the Corvette has a lot of advantages. It has 80 horsepower (56 kilowatts) more and weighs 1,572 pounds (713 kilograms) less. Although, the Porsche Taycan has the advantage of instant torque from its electric powertrain and all-wheel drive.

The first race is 1,000 feet (304.8 meters). The Porsche driver appears to jump the start, but the race is interesting. The Taycan pulls to a significant lead. Then, the Corvette surges ahead. By the time the two cars cross the line, the Porsche is only narrowly ahead.

The second race is 1,500 feet (457.2 meters), and the Porsche gets the hit, meaning the Chevy can't start until the other car sets off. The beginning of the race is similar to the first one because the Taycan nabs an early lead. Then, the Corvette gets into the meat of the powerband. It pulls ahead and eventually takes the lead.

With each car earning a win, the drivers negotiate to have the final run be another heads-up race over 1,000 feet. It's the same story as before with the Taycan taking an early lead until the Corvette starts steaming ahead. This time, the results go down to a photo finish. After checking the cameras, the 'Vette wins by a nose.

Taken as a whole, the races are fascinating. The Taycan Turbo is available to drive off the lot to anyone who can afford one. In comparison, Hartford's Corvette has extensive upgrades to the engine and transmission for it to keep up with the Porsche.