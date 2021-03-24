The upcoming, range-topping Lexus crossover for replacing the LX will allegedly arrive in 2023, according to the Japanese publication Best Car. Also, it'll reportedly go by the name LF, rather than LQ as indicated in previous rumors.

Earlier reports indicated this model would arrive for the 2022 model year. However, the new rumor says that the one-year delay is due to unspecified reasons.

Gallery: Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept

37 Photos

Part of the cause might be because there's allegedly a setback with developing the new twin-turbo V8, according to Best Car. Distribution issues and the challenges from the coronavirus are pushing back the engine's introduction.

Lexus announced the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in 2019 with plans initially to install it in a racing version of the LC for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. There was a plan to install the mill in road-going models later. However, the company later decided not to campaign the car that year, and coronavirus has kept the automaker from racing in the German event in 2020 or 2021.

The LF will reportedly ride on the GA-L variant of the TNGA platform, like the Lexus LS, and will offer three rows of seating. In addition to the twin-turbo V8, the company would also offer a hybrid 3.5-liter V6. Best Car indicates there would be a high-performance F version of the big crossover that would allegedly use a higher-output version of the new V8 making around 651 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

There's also a rumor of Lexus working on a body-on-frame SUV in addition to the LF that would reportedly be a low-volume, halo product. There's still a lot of mystery about the vehicle, but the current info suggests that it would be capable of hardcore off-roading. An arrival date for this model is a complete enigma.