It’s been more than a year since we spotted the Hyundai Kona N for the first time. Today, weeks or days before the official debut, we can finally see it in its full glory courtesy of a new batch of spy photos. Enjoy every inch of the performance crossover in the attached gallery below.

Our spies were in the right place at the right time to catch the Kona N during what appears to be an official photo session in Germany. The fast crossover didn’t have any type of camouflage and was accompanied by a special Audi Q7 film car and a crew of several members. At some point, the assistants weren’t happy with the presence of a spy photographer and decided to put a black wrap to try and hide the rear of the vehicle.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona N spy photos with no camouflage

24 Photos

Just earlier this month, Hyundai released official teasers of the Kona N, which pretty much showed what to expect in terms of design. Through these new photos, we can clearly see the sculptured front bumper, the black side skirts with red accents, and the somewhat busy rear end with a large diffuser and two round exhaust pipes. Our favorite design touch has to be the large double-wing roof spoiler with an integrated triangular stoplight.

There’s no official word on what’s powering the Kona N, though we expect to see a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 278 horsepower (207 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. According to unofficial information, power will be channeled to the front (or potentially all four) wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

When it debuts - hopefully in the next few weeks - the Kona N will become only the third small performance crossover, joining the Ford Puma ST and Volkswagen T-Roc R. The latter is a more potent machine with its 2.0 turbo and all-wheel drive and it will be very interesting to see how the new Korean kid on the block will compete against its German rival.