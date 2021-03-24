Hurtan is a Granada-based small-scale automaker, focused on building retro-looking vehicles with modern technologies. About two months ago, the Spanish company unveiled its Grand Albaycin roadster based on the Mazda MX-5, and now there’s a new version of that car.

Just like Mazda has a hardtop version of the two-seater, Hurtan is launching the Grand Albaycin Bespoke based on the MX-5 Miata RF. Logically, this means the soft-top mechanism is replaced by an automatic hardtop roof, which can be finished in a different color compared to the rest of the body for a two-tone paint scheme.

Gallery: Hurtan Grand Albaycín Bespoke

5 Photos

Other than the hardtop, the sports car looks identical to the model introduced in January. One major difference though is the lack of the entry-level 1.5-liter engine. The Miata RF-based roadster will be sold exclusively with the 2.0-liter engine, good for 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts). There’s a standard six-speed manual gearbox and an optional automatic, with which the car can hit a top speed of 136 miles per hour (219 kilometers per hour).

If you go for the soft-top version, it can be had with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 132 hp (98 kW) and mated exclusively to a six-speed manual. Its top speed is 127 mph (204 kph).

Back to the Bespoke model, Hurtan is proud its cooperation with Mazda means the roadster has European homologation and can be sold legally in the European Union. The Granada company will assemble 30 numbered examples this year, though pricing for the Bespoke trim hasn’t been released yet.

As a reminder, the soft-top version starts at €59,000 (about $70,000 at the current rates) for the 1.5-liter model, while the more powerful 2.0 model costs €82,300 ($98,000). In addition to Spain, Hurtan aims to sell the sports car in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates.