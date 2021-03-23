An all-new Honda Civic is on-deck for 2022. And it's really on-deck, since photos of the new model in China have already surfaced. It will have an official debut later in the Spring of 2021, but for those eager to learn more, a list of color combinations and model trims surfaced recently in the forums of CivicXi.com.

The news comes from a member with the snazzy username TigerEyeJazz. We aren't able to verify the information or the source, so take it as you will. Nothing looks crazy to our eyes, with the vast majority of colors listed already offered on the current-generation Civic. Aegean Blue, Rallye Red, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sonic Gray should be carryover shades.

Four colors we don't see on this list are Polished Metal, Modern Steel, Molten Lava, or Cosmic Blue. Meteorite Gray and Morning Mist are apparently new to the Civic. Depending on the exterior shade, buyers can have either a black or gray interior.

As for the trim levels, the post lists four choices. LX should mark the entry-level model, followed by Sport, EX, and Touring. The EX-L trim, which currently slots between EX and Touring for sedans, is reportedly cut from the lineup. There's no mention of a Sport Touring model either, which serves as the range-topping choice for the Civic Hatchback lineup, barring the Type R of course. For that matter, this information doesn't differentiate between sedan and hatchback offerings. One question already answered is the coupe – it was axed from the Civic lineup last year and it's not coming back.

Based on our special first-look at the Civic prototype and the aforementioned sedan photos released from the Chinese Ministry of Industry, the new-for-2022 Civic will boast a toned-down makeover. The sedan borrows all kinds of styling cues from the larger Accord, and spy photos of the Civic hatchback suggest a similar smoothing of the lines will appear there as well.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic Sedan production version for China

4 Photos

With spring officially upon us in the northern hemisphere, we don't have long to wait before Honda officially brings the 11th generation Civic to life.