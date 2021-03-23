GMC was going to roll out a refreshed Terrain crossover for the 2021 model year, but then the coronavirus pandemic happened. It forced General Motors to delay the rollout of several new products, including the Terrain, pushing it back to a 2022 model year release. The updated crossover has made a handful of minor appearances, showing itself in both AT4 and Denali guises, but today GMC makes its arrival official.

GMC has released new details about the crossover, including the off-road-oriented AT4 model, which completes the brand’s plan to offer the trim on every model. The AT4 is new to the Terrain for 2022. The package adds trim-specific wheels, a black chrome grille, black wheel arches, and badging. It will also feature a front skid plate, but that’s not the only Terrain variant available. On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Terrain Denali, which made an impromptu photobomb in a GMC family pic earlier this year. This focuses on luxury with subtle styling and more standard features, like a new head-up display.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Terrain

9 Photos

Returning to the Terrain lineup is the Elevation Edition that’s available on both the SLE and SLT trims, which likely adds visual upgrades like unique wheels and accents. The head-up display is an available option on the SLE and SLT trims. The updated Terrain also receives new styling thanks to a new front fascia and grille, redesigned taillights and headlights, four new color options, and new 18- and 19-inch wheel designs.

The 2022 update gives the Terrain automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, and IntelliBeam headlights as standard equipment. The Terrain has just one engine available: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 170 horsepower (126 kilowatts) and 203 pound-feet (275 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with GM’s nine-speed automatic gearbox. The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE, SLT, and AT4 will be available this summer, with the 2022 Terrain Denali arriving in the fall.