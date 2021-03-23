The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will be the only variant of the new EV to get an illuminated pony badge in the grille, according to Ford Authority citing info from Blue Oval spokesperson Emma Berg. It'll also be the first product from the brand to have a light-up emblem from the factory.

The illuminated badge is among the many ways that Ford is re-styling the Mach-E GT to differentiate it from the less performance-oriented versions of the EV. For example, it also has a textured piece that resembles classic grille mesh. Although, this section isn't actually open because it would negatively affect aerodynamics. The lower fascia is more aggressive by adopting a large chin spoiler.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

4 Photos

The GT is also the only model to be available with the vibrant Cyber Orange Metallic exterior color. The model is also exclusively available in the more subtle shade Dark Matter Gray.

For buyers looking for an even meaner Mach-E, there's the GT Performance Edition. It makes 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters), rather than the standard GT's 612 lb-ft (830 Nm). This cuts the sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) to 3.5 seconds, rather than 3.7 seconds without this package. The downside is that the estimated range falls to 235 miles (378 kilometers), rather than 250 miles (402 kilometers) for the standard GT.

This model has 20-inch wheels with an Ebony Black finish and a machined face with Pirelli summer tires. There are red-painted 19-inch Brembo brake calipers.

The Performance Edition has small tweaks to the inside like gray ActiveX upholstery with metallic stitching and Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument panel gains an aluminum appliqué.

While deliveries are the Mach-E are already underway, the GT trim doesn't arrive until the late summer of 2021. Prices for the sporty model start at around $60,500.