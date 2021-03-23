The wind of change is blowing in the automotive segment as many car manufacturers are going through corporate identity transformations. Some are changing their logos while others are coming up with new slogans, but virtually all of them have one thing in common – electrification. That seems to be the case for Lexus as the concept car teased here foreshadows a "brand transformation" putting EVs front and center.

The concept was previously teased at the beginning of February and now it's back in a more revealing shadowy image/video combo. Toyota's luxury division is keeping the details under wraps, but we've fiddled with the brightness and exposure in our quest to unlock more design details. It appears to have a relatively tall ride height, hinting at an SUV-like silhouette, but the roofline suggests some fastback influences as well.

Gallery: 2021 Lexus concept car teasers

9 Photos

While there are no visible cutouts for the doors, a potential production version would likely have a five-door layout since the EV appears to be on the large side. An illuminated logo at the front and prominent "Lexus" lettering on the tailgate are visible, along with a central fin bisecting the rear window. At the front, zooming in on the hood shows a flat frontal area. The overhangs are not exactly small, suggesting the platform has been conceived not just for purely electric cars, but also for models equipped with combustion engines.

At the core of Lexus' new concept will be the previously announced Direct4 drivetrain for EVs and hybrids. It consists of front and rear electric motors for each axle, meaning torque is distributed individually while enabling an AWD layout. For hybrids, a gasoline engine is expected to send power to the front wheels while an e-motor drives the rear axle.

Originally announced in December 2020, Direct4 will be showcased in what Lexus refers to as a "new BEV design concept" in a week from today, on March 30.