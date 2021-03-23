Alpina will unveil another addition to its performance lineup tomorrow, March 24. The B8 Gran Coupe will make its first official appearance in approximately 24 hours from now and the manufacturer has decided to release one final teaser before the big premiere.

The short clip you see attached above shows the fast sedan from different angles and highlights some of the exterior design details. Of course, we also get to hear the engine sound of the B8 Gran Coupe and we are pretty confident this is a tuned version of BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.

Gallery: Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Spy Photos

14 Photos

As with all other Alpina models, the unit will go through some hardware and software upgrades, which should unleash approximately 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) from the eight-cylinder mill. We know this powertrain is capable of even higher output, though it seems unlikely that Alpina will step on the M8 Competition’s toes.

Spy photos of the performance 8GC already revealed Alpina will give the model discreet visual tweaks, including, of course, the automaker’s bespoke multi-spoke wheels. Other changes will include a modified rear diffuser, a new front bumper lip, and possibly redesigned side skirts.

More importantly, though, Alpina will tune the suspension and the brakes of the 8 Series Gran Coupe. We believe Alpina’s version of the car will be based on the M850i, which means the engineers will use a pretty potent machine as a base for their project.

Nothing seems to be official yet, though we believe the 8 Series Coupe and 8 Series Convertible will both receive the Alpina treatment later this year. Unfortunately, chances of seeing the performance 8 Series family in the United States don’t seem high at this point, but a recent prototype with orange side markers could be indicative of a potential US launch.