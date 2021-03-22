Well, this was unexpected! We've known for some time that Nissan was prepping a production version of its Z Proto concept car. We've also known the production version wouldn't differ greatly from the concept. Kudos to Nissan for keeping the Z development shrouded in mystery, but now there's a crack in that shroud. Actually, the shroud is basically gone at this point.

Hot off the press comes an Instagram post from Nissan Arabia, and boy is it a keeper. We don't have information on the location, and for obvious reasons we don't have official confirmation that this is the new production Nissan Z. However, there's no reason to believe this isn't the new sports car in the flesh, captured in both video and photos, inside and out. In short, here's the new Z before you're supposed to see it, and be sure the click through all the images in this IG post. There are quite a few.

Honestly, we have no idea how this Instagram post will stay active so dive into it while it's hot. The video details the exterior of the car, while photos give us a better taste of the nose, tail, and particuilarly, the interior. On the outside, we can see it is very much like the concept. Red reflectors are visible on the quarter panels, and a small lip spoiler sits at the base of the hatch. At the front, we struggle to see anything changed from the Z Proto.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.