If you're curious about the straight-line performance of the new rear-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan, then this is the video to see. AutoTopNL unleashes one on a run to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and then in the standing mile.

In the shorter sprint, the Taycan reaches 62 mph in 5.19 seconds. The app also shows the figure with a one-foot rollout, and this drops the time to 4.93 seconds. According to Porsche's official specs, the rear-drive Taycan gets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds, so the figures in this video fit with the factory estimates.

The video then cuts to the standing-mile run. In this case, the Taycan requires 5.25 seconds to reach 62 mph. The quarter-mile requires 13.07 seconds, which is significantly better than the 13.7-second to 13.9-second factory estimate.

The Taycan keeps accelerating and reaches 200 kph (124.3 mph) in 16.04 seconds. From there, the car covers the half-mile in 20.17 seconds and the mile in 32.85 seconds. The GPS shows the Porsche reaching 230 kph (143 mph).

The base Taycan's electric motor driving the rear wheels makes 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 254 pound-feet (344 newton-meters). If buyers get the larger battery, then the output increases to 469 hp (350 kW) and 263 lb-ft (357 Nm).

The base 2021 Porsche Taycan starts at $79,900 in the United States and goes on sale this spring. With the standard 79.2 kilowatt-hour battery, it has an EPA range estimate of 200 miles (322 kilometers). The optional 93.4 kWh pack can do 225 miles (362 kilometers) on a charge.

Although, the EPA estimates for the Taycan are conservative, according to experts. The AMCI independent range test puts the figure at 252 miles (405 kilometers) with the smaller battery and 282 miles (454 kilometers) with the bigger one.