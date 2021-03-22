iSeeCars analyzed the sales of 1.2 million new and used vehicles in February 2021, and the numbers showed that the Chevrolet Corvette was the quickest moving new model in the country. It was the fastest seller in January 2021, too.

New examples of the Corvette sat on dealer lots for just an average of 13.1 days. For comparison, the average for all new vehicles sold in February 2021 was 48.9 days.

These Corvette buyers are loading the sports cars with options, too. According to the iSeeCars data, the average new 'Vette sold in February cost $86,581. The model starts at $60,900 (plus $1,095 destination), which equates to $25,681 in upgrades on these cars.

"The new mid-engined Corvette is the fastest-selling new car for the second consecutive month," said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. "The Corvette C8 was already in short supply due to earlier production delays and interruptions, and production was shut down yet again for the first two weeks of February due to a parts supply issue."

iSeeCars analysis of used car sales looks at vehicles from the 2016-2020 model years. The Corvette ranked fifth on this list for February. The model was in showrooms for an average of 29.7 days and had an average price of $67,333. In general, the average used vehicle required 42 days to sell during that month.

Supplier issues have caused serious issues for Chevy's Corvette production. In February, this problem forced the Bowling Green Assembly factory to suspend 'Vette assembly. This was originally supposed to last a week but didn't actually end until February 16. Then, the site had to close things again from March 1 through 5.

For the 2022 model year, the Corvette will reportedly gain the colors Hypersonic Gray Metallic, Caffeine Brown Metallic, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. They'll allegedly replace Shadow Gray, Zeus Bronze, and Sebring Orange. The Z06 model will also arrive, according to rumors.