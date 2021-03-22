It’s a well-known fact that the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing super sedan will have GM’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8. However, unlike many engines in passenger vehicles at the moment, the LT4 units in the CT5-V Blackwing will be built by hand; each receiving the same workmanship by a single operator in the Performance Build Center at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.

Most gearheads will know that the small-block LT4 isn’t new territory for General Motors. It’s previously been used in hot rods such as the third-generation Cadillac CTS-V sedan, the Chevy Corvette C7 Z06, and the Chevy Camaro ZL1 – it’s even expected to make an appearance in the Cadillac Escalade-V. Regardless, the hand-built unit in the Blackwing will be more powerful than ever with 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 pound-feet (893 newton-meters) of torque on tap.

With just a single builder for each engine, this means that whoever was in charge gets to put their name on the engine; GM machined a small spot on the supercharger lid where the name plaque will reside. While it may seem like an automotive party trick, this addition does add a personal touch to each vehicle – which doesn’t go amiss nowadays.

Aside from being the most powerful Cadillac ever produced, the stout V8 will catapult the super sedan to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. After completing the climb to highway speed, GM Authority reports that the Blackwing will have a top speed of around 200 mph (322 km/h).

While it’s unclear what setup was used to find these benchmark times, customers will have the option to choose a GM 10-speed auto or a six-speed manual built by Tremec. Along with different ways to change gear, prospective buyers can also option out a carbon fiber aero package and big Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes for added confidence on the track. Prices will start at $84,990 MSRP and max out at $125,980 with every option selected.