The Ferrari 812 Superfast has a major update on the way that reportedly revives the famous GTO moniker for the first time since 599 GTO's debut in 2010. The one in these spy shots wears quite a bit of camouflage, but there a few interesting details to notice.

The overall proportions look the same as the existing 812 Superfast. The vents in the hood camouflage make us wonder if there's a revised design for the piece that would increase airflow.

Gallery: Ferrari 812 GTO Spy Photos

8 Photos

The changes at the back appear more significant. The openings in the camo reveal square-shaped exhaust pipes coming out of each corner.

Previous spy shots showed Ferrari using a modified 812 Superfast for developing the new model. The coupe had covering over the front fenders and enlarged bodywork around the exhausts. Similarly, a spy video revealed a different treatment for the lower part of the rear.

A rumor suggests the 812 GTO might be the final Ferrari with a naturally aspirated V12 engine. Emissions regulations around the world are making this setup increasingly difficult to bring to the road.

The engine is reportedly still the 6.5-liter V12. It makes 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) in the 812 Superfast currently. The same mill pumps out 799 hp (596 kW) in the Monza SP1 and SP2. Ferrari might push the output beyond 800 hp (597 kW) to make the new GTO really special, especially if this really is the swansong for the naturally aspirated V12.

Ferrari has a busy year ahead in 2021 because of the debut of the Purosangue crossover at some point during the year. It would make sense for the company to premiere the 812 GTO first because the vehicle is an iteration on the current product and then let the full spotlight shine on the brand's first crossover later.