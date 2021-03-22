As the world of crossovers and SUVs expanded globally with all kinds of seven-passenger models in recent years, Jeep stayed firmly rooted in the five-passenger realm. That is changing in a big way for 2021, with the recent unveiling of both the new Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee L. Jeep is also working on a much smaller three-row crossover based on the Compass, but it won't be called Grand Compass. In fact, it might be a new Patriot.

There is some evidence to support this. Among other things, Jeep still holds a trademark for the Patriot name around the world until 2025. It was filed way back in the early 2000s, ahead of the Patriot launch for the 2007 model year. It was sold globally, but perhaps of greater significance was its connection to the Compass which also launched in 2007. Both models shared a platform and drivetrain, with the Patriot adopting a bulkier, chunkier look.

Based on what we've seen in spy photos, the new compact three-row crossover will indeed be a Compass with a slightly bigger backside to accommodate seven-passenger seating. Given the previous Compass-Patriot connection, reviving the name for this slightly beefier offering certainly makes all kinds of sense.

Our sources tell us this new three-row won't simply be a carbon-copy Compass with extra seating. While the spy shots reveal obvious exterior similarities, the front fascia could have a unique design that borrows styling cues from the new Grand Cherokee. The interior might offer some minor differences as well, aside from the obvious infusion of seats. Under the hood, we hear it will feature a 2.0-liter turbodiesel running through a nine-speed automatic for all-wheel-drive models, while front-wheel-drive versions get a smaller 1.3-liter gasoline engine.

If this sounds slightly odd for a new Patriot in the States, that's because it likely won't be sold in the US market. We expect the new Jeep to be offered for Brazil and India, with an official word regarding its name coming on April 4.