It would not be an exaggeration to say that Mercedes-Benz is constantly working on new SUVs and crossovers. The German manufacturer has several high-riding models currently under development and just earlier today, we got another early look at the G-Class Squared. Now, we have new spy shots of the next-generation GLC to share with you.

The attached gallery below depicts two GLC test cars and both of them are heavily camouflaged. Mercedes is still testing the luxury compact crossover with huge amounts of disguise, and there are even provisional taillights at the back. Fake panels cover sections of the front and rear bumpers, as well as the radiator grille.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC new spy photos

23 Photos

If you take a closer look at the headlights, you’ll notice that, most likely, these are not the final production clusters. The internal layout seems somewhat odd and there’s just a single projector lamp in each unit. Also worth noting is that there’s a small camera in the front bumper, positioned right below the placeholder emblem in the grille.

The new GLC will ride on an updated version of the company’s Modular Rear Architecture, which also underpins the new C-Class. It should bring a number of important improvements, including lower weight and higher torsional rigidity, among others. Most importantly, the new platform should arrive with a healthy number of electrified powertrains.

Mercedes’ commitment to the combustion engine will continue though, as the automaker is expected to offer a wide range of gasoline and diesel engines. Most of them will, most likely, use some sort of electric assistance in the form of mild hybrid support.

Just like the new C-Class, the next-gen GLC will move to an engine family consisting only of four-cylinder units. Even the range-topping AMG models will rely on a four-banger. There will be no manual transmission option, too.