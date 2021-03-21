The Ford Fusion isn’t dead. Instead, it will rise like a phoenix out of the ashes of cast-away sedans as a hybrid crossover wagon according to sources at Carmaganize. The family sedan that once ruled the roads and funded multi-national automotive organizations are now on borrowed time and are in desperate need of revitalization. Can a hybrid crossover with SUV styling cues draw the customer back to the Ford Fusion? Maybe this rendering by Carmagainze can give us a clue.

The Ford Fusion, or Mondeo as it’s known in Europe, was the pinnacle of middle-class family transportation for some time. At one point this tried and the true sedan was Ford’s most popular family offering, but over time SUVs took the spotlight and sales away from the trusty Ford Fusion.

This dip in sales caused Ford to cancel the Fusion in America so it could focus all production efforts on building the SUVs customers wanted. Now Ford is ready to unleash a retooled Ford Fusion sedan that will look like an SUV. According to Car magazine, we can expect to see the new Ford Fusion/Mondeo towards the end of 2021.

The new Fusion/Mondeo will feature a hybrid drivetrain alongside a higher ride height and all-wheel-drive system. This setup should allow the new car to offer similar SUV all-weather performance benefits while giving customers a car-like driving experience. The hybrid setup should also attract customers looking for an affordable car to run for a long period.

The new hybrid setup is expected to consist of a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a total output of are 220 horsepower. This setup should be a great option for a family looking for an efficient vehicle that also not painfully slow. We look forward to seeing the new age of the Ford sedan unfold before our eyes.