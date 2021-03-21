Do you like fast SUVs but cannot afford a Lamborghini Urus? Well then maybe the Ford Puma ST is for you. To see just how quick Ford’s smallest performance SUV really is, AutoTopNL took a very green example to the Autobahn in Germany to see how it performs in the real world.

The Ford Puma ST is the perfect hot hatchback for the individual who wants and or needs the versatility of an SUV. As the demand for SUVs continues to grow it's exciting to see automakers take the time to offer customers a sporty enthusiast-focused option. Although hot hatches are remarkably practical, SUVs offer customers a little extra usability, which can help justify the purchase of a performance SUV like the Puma ST.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Puma ST

29 Photos

The Puma ST is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 which puts down 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 236 lb-ft (319 Newton Meters) of torque. This tiny 3-cylinder engine is pulled directly from the Ford Fiesta ST and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Power is set to the pavement via an optional Quaife limited-slip differential exclusively through the front wheels.

Top speed and acceleration are not why Ford built the Puma ST which was instead focused on handling and driving pleasure. With a ride height very similar to its Fiesta ST cousin, the Puma ST is meant to be a pleasure to drive down a tight backroad and not a rocket ship on the Autobahn.

That being said, the little SUV put down some respectable acceleration times during AutoTopNL’s testing and proves that even tiny SUVs deserve a performance trim level. We can only hope that other automakers follow suit to give the world more opportunities to share this enthusiasm for cars and SUVs.