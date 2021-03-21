A completely redesigned Infiniti QX60 is coming, and we've reported plenty of teasers and prototype sightings to prove that. While it's still unclear whether that launch is happening within the next few weeks or months, it seems like the company is currently targeting to clear out its inventory to make way for the all-new model.

As reported by CarsDirect, Infiniti is offering one of the biggest QX60 discounts ever through an unadvertised $7,000 dealer cash incentive on the 2020 model.

While that could be attractive enough, take note that these unadvertised dealer cash incentives aren't automatically passed on to buyers. Dealers may choose to keep them as profit, so practice due diligence in shopping around for the best pricing and deals.

Apart from the dealer cash incentive, Infiniti also offers financing of up to 72 months with zero percent APR to qualified buyers. A cash amount of $2,000 will also be given on top of the low APR deal as part of the offer.

If you'd rather lease than buy one, CarsDirect reports that the 2020 QX60 Signature Edition can be had with a 39-month promotional lease in Los Angeles at $459. With $3,499 due at signing, the effective monthly cost is $549.

As mentioned, Infiniti has been teasing the upcoming 2022 QX60 signaling an imminent debut. There is a lot of information unearthed about the luxury crossover, but one major clue would be the Infiniti QX60 Monograph Prototype that previews its future design.

Then again, more concrete details should arrive soon, and we'll keep an ear to the ground for the latest news about the bestselling Infiniti in the US.