Amid the dispute in using the nameplate and the subsequent talks between Stellantis and Cherokee Nation, the automaker is now officially selling a new special edition model for the Jeep Cherokee called Freedom Edition.

If it sounds familiar, the Freedom Edition is currently being offered for the Jeep Wrangler to celebrate the brand's military heritage. This time, the special edition model has expanded into the Cherokee lineup. Of note, the last time the Cherokee was offered with a Freedom Edition was back in 2000.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Cherokee Freedom Edition

10 Photos

The Jeep Cherokee Freedom Edition comes with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options, while the equipment list is based on the Cherokee Latitude. There are some unique additions to the list, though, such as the set of 18-inch matte-black aluminum wheels, 225/60R18 BSW touring tires (225/55R18 all-season tires for the 4x2 model), Oscar Mike "Military Star" hood decal, American Flag front decal, glossy black roof rails, matte black grille surround, and black badging.

As for color options, the Freedom Edition comes at no extra cost in Bright White Clear-Coat and Sting-Gray (4x4 exclusive), while Diamond Black, Slate Blue, and Olive Green warrant an additional $245.

Inside, Jeep employs black cloth seats with Oscar Mike embroidered accents on the front seats, as well as liquid titanium accent stitching and door trims. You may opt for the Mopar Interior Package for an additional $265, which provides a cargo-area liner and Mopar slush mats.

The 2021 Jeep Cherokee Freedom Edition starts at $27,705 for the 4×2, while the 4x4 model has a sticker price of $29,205. Both prices don't include destination charges and other fees.

Jeep's configurator is already available online, so you may want to check that out to build your own Cherokee Freedom Edition.