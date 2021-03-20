Cars and cats aren't a surprising combination, though Jaguar is probably the first brand you'd think of. However, this cat we stumbled upon today isn't coming from the British marque – it's called the Good Cat made by Ora, a sub-brand of the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors.

And while the name sounds funny (no, there is no Ora Bad Cat), the Ora Good Cat actually has a respectable spec sheet, as discussed on the full review video we embedded on top of this page.

Gallery: Great Wall Ora Good Cat

4 Photos

But first, let's talk about the biggest elephant in the room – the face. Yes, the Ora Good Cat looks cute and adorable but we can't deny its resemblance to a flagship car of a certain German manufacturer called Porsche. As a Chinese vehicle, this doesn't come as a surprise but hopefully, Great Wall can come up with their own design for the Ora Good Cat in the future, like other Chinese automakers, such as Geely and Chery, already do.

Beyond the familiar face, the Good Cat, or Haomao in its original Chinese name, comes with a single-motor powertrain that makes 143 horsepower (107 kilowatts) and 155 pound-feet (210 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to the front wheels.

With a claimed curb weight of 3,323 pounds (1,510 kilograms), the Good Cat has a top speed of 93 miles per hour (150 kilometers per hour). There are two battery capacities buyers can choose from – 47.8 kWh and 59.1 kWh – which allows a claimed range of 249 miles (401 km) and 311 (501 km), respectively.

Beyond those numbers, the Good Cat also comes with a slightly autonomous driving aid called Ora Pilot Driving, which includes adaptive cruise control, automated throttle control, and intelligent curve assist.

See the whole thing in the video embedded on top and let us know what you think in the comments section below.