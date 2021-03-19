As far as accidents go, this one could've been much worse. As it is, the video above has a slightly humorous vibe about it. We mean no disrespect to those involved – seeing a large tram barrelling towards you when you have no place to go is certainly frightening. Thankfully, the saga has a sedate ending, or at least, as sedate as you can get in such a situation.

The incident occurred on March 16 in Iași, the second-largest city in Romania. As the video shows, traffic was stopped at a busy intersection waiting for the light to turn green. The errant electric tram enters frame from the right, not going fast but clearly not slowing down for the mess of traffic ahead of it. A small hatchback takes the first hit, and it's a pretty hard one at that. According to adevarul.ro, one person went to the hospital with injuries. We don't know if it was an occupant of that car, but it's the likely candidate.

At that point, the scene becomes a mix of minor collisions and cars frantically trying to avoid the tram's path. Another silver hatchback is grazed on the backside while a taxi makes a bold but successful leap into opposing traffic. A gray Mercedes-Benz CUV in front isn't so lucky, as it suffers a full-force impact from the tram, sending it forward into other stopped cars which then sends even more cars scrambling. When all is said and done, we count no less than six collisions. The tram finally comes to a stop, with reports stating it had lost braking power.

Save for the first impact with the hatchback, all vehicles look drivable with just minor damage. We suspect some trousers were stained as well, but in the grand scheme of things, this definitely could've been much worse.