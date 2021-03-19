The user vv16811 on the Civic XI forum snapped this image of an undisguised example of the new model under examination in Beijing. This was the only shot of the car he got. It wasn't clear why the Civic was there or why the rear was under such intense analysis.

While only the front is visible, the looks match the recently released photos from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (below). It's worth remembering that this is the China-market version of the Civic, and the styling could change a little depending on where Honda sells it. The vast majority of the design would remain the same, though.

The Chinese-spec Civic allegedly debuts at the Shanghai Auto Show in April. Full specs for the North American model should be available soon after that. The design is practically identical to the prototype from November 2020. The headlights and taillights are just a bit different, but the overall proportions are the same.

A filing with the California Air Resources Board already confirms that the 11th-gen Civic in the US remains available with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder or a 1.5-liter turbocharged powerplant. It's not clear whether the output for either of them would change. A CVT would be the only gearbox option.

The Civic will be available in sedan and five-door hatchback body styles. There will also be a Civic Si sedan. The coupe is dead. Later, a new Civic Type R will arrive.

Rumors point to the next-gen CTR being the final Honda in Europe to have a combustion engine without any kind of electric assistance or being a pure EV. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasonline engine allegedly has a slight boost in output over the current 316 horsepower (236 kilowatts) and have improved response from the turbo.