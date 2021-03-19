Advanced RV is known for working with its customers to create truly personalized living spaces. Well, as custom as you can get in a camper van’s limiting footprint. The company's latest, called KISS, was a spec build after the company received a 170-inch wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter with an extended cab, which offered 16 additional inches to the cab length. The final result is a camper van Advanced RV says Keeps It Simple and Serene all around.

The extra 16 inches is used for a cavernous storage area in the back behind the bed/sofa combination. With the sofa pushed to the rear, the camper van sports about 33 inches of storage space behind the cargo doors, from floor-to-ceiling and the van's full width. But that's not all. The bed/sofa combination can slide and secure forward an additional three feet, adding even more storage in the camper van.

This allows for the storage of larger items such as bikes, skis, lawn furniture, or other things one would want out camping. Many of Advanced RV's customers don't like to hang a bike rack off the back. Inside, the KISS features a slew of unique items, like the slide-out fridge and freezer, pantry, and a slick shoe closet. The simple aesthetic is carried over to the kitchen area, which sports a large stainless steel counter with a deep sink. There's a portable induction stovetop burner stored in the drawer.

In the bathroom, Advanced RV has begun making its own medicine cabinets, which feature a top-opening cabinet with inside lighting. It's a better fit than the off-the-shelf units the company was buying and installing. The Advanced RV KISS rides on a two-wheel-drive Mercedes Sprinter chassis that Advanced modified with a two-inch lift kit, giving it a bit more ground clearance and a better angle of attack. The KISS really does live up to its simple aesthetic.