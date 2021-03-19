The newly launched Wuling Zhengtu pickup in China would start at just $9,033.65 (RMB 58,800) if it were for sale in the United States. If you need a little extra space, then the dual-cab model with seating for five would be 9,648.18 (RMB 62,800).

Wuling is one of General Motors' brands in China, and the Zhengtu is its first pickup. The truck measures 201 (5,105 millimeters) long, and the cargo bed measures 78.74 inches (2,000 millimeters).

For comparison, a Chevrolet Colorado in the US measures 224.9 inches (5,713 millimeters) or 212.7 inches (5,403 millimeters), depending on the configuration. It's available with a cargo bed that is either 74 inches (1,880 millimeters) long or 62 inches (1,575 millimeters).

The Zhengtu's cargo bed is especially useful because the sides can fold down. This can make loading and unloading easier. Plus, it could allow for carrying awkwardly shaped things that might need to hang over an edge.

The rest of the exterior has a chunky appearance. There a chrome grille that spans the width of the grille and visually connects the headlights.

Inside, Zhengtu has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports voice commands. There are the classic three-knob HVAC controls below the screen. Wuling claims that the truck has noise, vibration, and harshness levels on par with a passenger car.

The Zhengtu is not going to be a heavy hauler because power comes from a 1.5-liter engine that makes 99 horsepower (74 kilowatts). In the announcement, Wuling touts safety features for the truck that include anti-lock brakes and electronic brake-force distribution.

None of Wuling's products are available in the US, and don't expect the Zhengtu to be the model that brings the brand into the country. There are some interesting ideas on display, though, like the fold-down sides of the cargo bed.