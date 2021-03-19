The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance gets a Launch Edition limited to 500 units that outfits the performance sedan with a special color that the brand calls Incognito. Pricing isn't available for the special model yet, but the company plans to launch the four-door in America this fall.

Incognito is a shade of gray with a little gloss for the finish that creates a stealthy look. These vehicles also ride on 19-inch BBS forged wheels with a split-seven-spoke design in matte black. Lexus says they are four pounds lighter per wheel versus the standard 19-inch IS F Sport design.

The cabin of the IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition has two-tone black and gray ultrasuede upholstery that covers the seats, door panels, and center console. Silver ash wood trim adorns portions of the heated steering wheel. There's also a Launch Edition startup animation in the instrument panel display. A badge identifies the production number of the 500 units.

The IS 500 F Sport Performance has a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that makes 472 horsepower (352 kilowatts) at 7,100 rpm and 395 pound-feet (535.5 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,800 revs. An eight-speed automatic sends the output to the rear wheels.

Lexus estimates the V8 model reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds. It gets an estimated 24 miles per gallon highway fuel economy.

The IS 500 F Sport Performance comes standard with the Dynamic Handling Package that includes an adaptive suspension and Torsen limited-slip differential. There's also a Yamaha-supplied rear performance damper that improves structural rigidity. The brakes are 14.0 inches in front and 12.7 inches at the back, instead of 13.1 inches and 11.7 inches respectively for the IS 350 F Sport. It comes with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, too.

