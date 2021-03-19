The new Peugeot 308 is undeniably one of the sharpest-looking hatchbacks on the European market. With 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts), the most powerful plug-in hybrid model is definitely not lacking in the power department, but it seems that it will remain the model’s range-topper going forward.

A new report from TopGear says there won’t be a 308 GTI or 308 Sport Engineered. And this is not just a speculation, as the information was confirmed to the publication by Jerome Micheron, Peugeot’s product director. “If you look at the market for sporty versions, and the CO2 regulations, it has collapsed,” he told TopGear.

There were early reports about a potential PHEV all-wheel-drive hot hatch based on the new 308. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen as Micheron said Peugeot doesn’t “see a market yet” and “it adds extra weight.” Simply put, the 225-hp (168-kW) plug-in 308 will basically remain the C-segment model’s top dog.

One thing missing from Peugeot’s press release at the launch of the new 308 was information about a potential all-electric variant. It turns out it’s “in our roadmap,” as Micheron confirmed to the British publication, but way before that, the French automaker will release the wagon version of the new 308.

When starting the development, Peugeot had to choose from two available platforms. The first one was the architecture that Citroen used for the C4, but it was considered too basic for the more upmarket 308. Eventually, Peugeot opted for the EMP platform, which gives more freedom in terms of design, technologies, and electrification.

The new 308 will be produced in France and will start arriving at Peugeot's dealers around Europe from the second half of the year.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 308 real images