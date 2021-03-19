Aston Martin has dropped a shadowy image depicting the side profile of what we believe is a hardcore Vantage. We won't have to wait a long time for the wraps to come off since the Gaydon-based marque says it will unveil the car on Monday. By the looks of it, we're tempted to believe the livery takes after the recently unveiled Vantage Safety Car for the upcoming Formula 1 season.

At the heart of the spicy Vantage should be the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 developed by AMG. It puts out a healthy 503 horsepower and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque in the Vantage AMR, so there's a pretty good chance the bump in output won't be significant. We’re hearing it will be massaged to deliver 528 hp while torque could remain unchanged as was the case with the F1 Safety Car.

The teaser image isn't too revealing, but there's enough light in the photo to see an aggressive aerodynamic package that likely serves a functional purpose aside from looking mean. That would make sense considering the aforementioned F1 Safety Car-spec Vantage has a newly developed front splitter that generates 155 kilograms (342 pounds) of downforce at speeds of 124 mph (200 km/h) or more than double than the regular splitter.

Beyond the upgraded engine and revised bodywork, the amped-up Vantage could feature a software recalibration for the transmission along with a stiffer chassis and minor changes inside the cabin. Aston Martin's new supercar dressed in Racing Green is expected to mirror the F1 Safety Car and feature additional underbody bracing and some tweaks to the steering, suspension, and dampers.

The jury is still out regarding the name, although it could be a new Vantage AMR considering the previous one was limited to 200 examples. We'll have the answer to this question on March 22.