We all know that the Chevrolet Corvette is coming to Germany this year. In fact, we've reported last year that the mid-engine Corvette is arriving by the second half of 2021, which should give our brethren from the Deutschland a taste of the American sports car relatively soon.

Now, a Corvette C8 prototype has been spotted testing in Germany amid a snowy climate. The video, which was uploaded by DrGumoLunatic and embedded above this page, saw a heavily disguised 'Vette with black claddings in a futile attempt to hide its identity.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

While the title of the video says that it's the Z06 or Z08 that was spotted testing, we beg to disagree since the one spotted on the video didn't have the large rockers found on Corvette Z06 prototypes in the US.

The one spied in the video also came with four exhaust tips at either side, which vary greatly with the center exhaust configuration of the Z06 prototypes we've seen before. Some also say that this could be the Corvette E-Ray hybrid that's due to come out in 2023, but we're not counting on that guess.

If anything, this could just be a preview of the upcoming Chevy Corvette that's going to be on sale in Germany by the second half of the year. According to previous reports, the Launch Edition Corvette in Germany and the whole of Europe will come in top-spec 3LT trim that's equipped with a Magnetic Ride Control suspension.

While in the US that configuration will cost around $78,000, the Launch Edition that will arrive this year is expected to retail for €99,000 ($110,000 at current exchange rates) for the coupe and €106,000 ($119,000) for the convertible.