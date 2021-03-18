Acura will finally have the sporty TLX Type S on sale in 2021 and the automaker has just confirmed the sedan will arrive at the dealers in late May. The storied performance nameplate is making a return after a 13-year hiatus in the United States.

Acura is not ready to reveal the final pricing of the model yet, though it says the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) will be “in the low $50,000s.” We’ll wait until we see the full pricing information to give our conclusion, but we can already note that the Type S model will be significantly more expensive than the 2021 TLX 2.0T, which starts at $37,500.

One thing we know for sure though is that the TLX Type S has a potent 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, producing 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers turn the sedan into the most powerful Type S model in the history of the Japanese premium brand. The TLX Type S is also the firm’s first AWD model with “true” torque vectoring.

Other modifications of the performance model compared to the regular TLX include a double-wishbone front suspension and model-exclusive Sport+ driving mode. The power from the engine is routed to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Acura will sell the 2021 TLX Type S with six available exterior colors and with three interior options. New and exclusive to the sports sedan is the Tiger Eye Pearl paint and Orchid leather interior combo. As standard, the most-powerful Type S in history will come nicely equipped with 16-way power seats with adjustable side bolstering, a 17-speaker premium audio system, and others.

Acura promises to unveil full specification and pricing details of the 2021 TLX Type X closer to the model’s on-sale date in May.

Gallery: 2021 Acura TLX