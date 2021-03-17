It was almost a year ago when the Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Evo got released. Despite the minimal visual upgrades, the German tuning company employed a generous upgrade, making sure that its aftermarket touch-ups don't add to the attention a Lambo already gets by itself.

This time, Novitec tries its magic with the rear-driven version of the V10 monster, the Huracan Evo RWD. Applying the same routine as the four-wheel-driven counterpart, this version looks subtle for a Lamborghini but that doesn't mean it's any less snazzy.

Novitec understands the strength of the Huracan Evo RWD as a quick, lightweight track handler, so its range of accessories adds to that purpose. Complementing this Lamborghini supercar's different-looking bumper, Novitec adds a new front spoiler for it made completely out of carbon fiber. It's partnered with the additional front wing above the center section and sculpted front flaps, adding to the improved airflow of the car.

Working in concert with the optional special trunk lid, the Huracan Evo RWD gets more downforce, further improving its handling stability at high speeds. At the rear, a massive carbon fiber wing prepends visual and functional aftermarket arsenal, further adding rear-axle downforce at speeds.

More naked carbon fiber parts have been added, namely on the rocker panels, side mirror caps, and revamped air intakes for better engine and brake cooling. A carbon fiber hood with larger intakes is also optional, along with upgraded air intakes with examples coming with a glass hood from the factory.

Novitec partners with Vossen to add pizzazz to the Huracan Evo RWD, with a set of staggered 20- and 21-inch forged wheels on the front and rear axle. The suspension has been updated as well to a set of Novitec sports springs, which also affects handling by changing the weight distribution between front and rear axles, as well as lowering the ride height by about 35 millimeters (1.4 inches). A set of aluminum coilover suspension is also available for further customization.

The naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine remains untouched, producing 610 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque.