Launching three months earlier than originally planned, the production-ready BMW i4 is here. About a year after the namesake concept, the new electric car joins the iX3 and iX SUVs in Bavaria's growing zero-emissions portfolio alongside the i3 hatchback that has been around since 2013.

It looks nearly the same as the Concept i4, which is to be expected considering that was more of a near-production prototype rather than a showcar with exaggerated design details like most concept cars have. You can tell it's heavily related to the next-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe as the two are very much alike on the outside.

Gallery: 2022 BMW i4

13 Photos

The added rear doors are not the only changes the side profile has gone through compared to the 4 Series Coupe as the i4 also has redesigned handles that remain flush with the doors for better airflow. They're not reserved for the EV version as spy shots have revealed the 4 Series Gran Coupe will adopt the same setup to boost aerodynamic efficiency.

Blue accents and aero wheels separate the i4 from the upcoming 4 Series GC, as do the redesigned bumpers and the lack of exhaust tips at the back. If you can learn to live with the grille, BMW's EV is quite the looker from basically all other angles, but the oversized kidneys could be a deal-breaker for some people.

BMW is keeping most of the technical specifications a mystery, only saying the i4 will offer up to 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts), presumably for the M Performance model confirmed with a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in around four seconds. We also know it will have enough battery juice for as much as 367 miles (590 kilometers) per WLTP and up to 300 miles (483 kilometers) per EPA.

Additional details will be released in the following weeks and we should also have images of the interior pretty soon.