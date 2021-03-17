The A-segment is dying in Europe, but Toyota is not abandoning the ship just yet. The third-generation Aygo is being previewed today by the X Prologue, essentially a concept car giving us a taste of things to come regarding the company's smallest car. Unlike the outgoing model co-developed with Peugeot and Citroën, the new Aygo is an all-Toyota affair, with no 108 and C1 sister models planned as the French are exiting this segment.

The concept car puts the spotlight on Aygo's bold new design with massive wheels and chunky fenders that make it look like the world’s smallest crossover. The oversized alloys, pop-out door handles, and relatively small side mirrors won't make the cut on the production model as a prototype was recently spied with smaller shoes, traditional handles, and bigger mirrors.

Gallery: Toyota Aygo X Prologue

41 Photos

In typical concept car fashion, the Aygo X Prologue has a couple of neat features. For example, the mirrors on both sides come with built-in "action cameras" and Toyota says they're "perfect for capturing and sharing moments of exploration." At the back, the skid plate incorporates a bicycle-holder mount to further accentuate the concept car's adventurous personality. Even though it's a tiny car, the Aygo has an integrated roof rack to boost storage capacity.

The two-tone look of its predecessor has been preserved, suggesting customers will once again have additional personalization options for Toyota's youth-oriented city car. The rear end with its extended glass flanked by vertical taillights reminds us of the quirky Volvo C30 and we're hoping this look will be retained on the production model.

The interior cabin remains a mystery at this point and Toyota is also keeping the technical specifications a secret for now. We do know the all-new Aygo has been designed and developed in Europe for Europe where it will still have a combustion engine. Positioned below the Yaris supermini, the new pint-sized model will likely be powered by a three-cylinder gasoline unit.

It will be underpinned by the same TNGA-B platform used by its bigger brother and the newly added Yaris Cross, allowing Toyota to achieve the necessary economies of scale and build a business case for the Aygo. The production model will probably be unveiled by the end of the year or early 2022 seeing as how prototypes have already been spotted hiding the final look.