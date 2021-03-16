Buick is slowly but surely expanding its lineup of crossovers, with many existing models getting the GX treatment – an update that heralds another row of seats, and that’s about it. The most recent Buick to follow suit is the Envision, which made an unscheduled debut early in China ahead of an official reveal by GM.

Spotted in China, it’s immediately apparent that the 2022 model looks almost identical to its 2021 counterpart. Outside of simply being bigger, the latest offering from the tri-shield features a mildly altered front fascia including a larger grille and more angular profiles on the bumper. Also noticeable is a metal bar that connects the headlights with the grille, making them both one cohesive element.

Gallery: Buick Envision GX

3 Photos

Things are much the same under the hood, where the three-row model keeps the turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, which generates 237 horsepower (176 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 newton-meters) of torque. Piston power will then be sent to GM’s nine-speed automatic transmission. Keeping with the continuity of the standard version, the GX will also be available with all-wheel-drive.

While this model is set to be released in April during the upcoming Shanghai Autoshow, GM Authority reported that the new crossover is expected to be a global vehicle. For the uninitiated, this means that it will be marketed in both the Chinese and North American markets.

If this is true, it means that the Envision GX will sit above the regular Envision and the Encore GX. To offer some perspective, the three-row variant shares roughly the same proportions as the current Enclave. While you could argue that this unnecessarily complicates Buick’s Crossover lineup, we’d be remiss not to mention that many automakers have multiple three-row vehicles in their existence nowadays.